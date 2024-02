On Friday morning the RCMP, Fewer’s Ambulance, and the Lawn Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near Lawn.

At the scene of the crash, the 19-year-old driver exhibited signs of impairment.

He was transported to Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre for treatment of his injuries and exhibited further signs of impairment there.

The results of a blood demand issued at the hospital will determine if impaired driving charges are to be laid.