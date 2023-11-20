RCMP arrests man for failure to remain at the scene of hit and run

Police arrested a man on Sunday after he fled the scene of a collision that forced another vehicle off the roadway. Shortly after the noon hour, an off-duty RCMP officer came upon an overturned car that was off the roadway and in a ditch along Route 320 between New-Wes-Valley and Greenspond. Two women were located inside.

The two women, who were forced off the roadway after being rear-ended multiple times by another vehicle, were transported to James Paton Memorial Regional Hospital in Gander with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigative efforts led police to the 44-year-old driver of Hare Bay who was arrested in Pound Cove and faces charges of failing to remain at the scene of an accident with injuries. He was released from custody and is set to appear in court in February 2024.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in Pound Cove and the suspect vehicle was located and seized. The investigation is continuing with additional charges anticipated.