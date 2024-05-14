RCMP arrests impaired driver who was more than four times the legal limit 

On Saturday the RCMP received multiple complaints of a dangerous and possibly impaired driver heading east on the Trans Canada Highway near Bishop’s Falls.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP, Gander RCMP and RCMP Traffic Services Central engaged in a coordinated search for the described vehicle.

A 47-year-old man from Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s was arrested for impaired driving near Bishop’s Falls. He faces multiple charges after providing breath samples that were over four times the legal limit.

The man’s license was suspended and his vehicle was impounded. He will appear in court at a later date.