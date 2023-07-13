RCMP arrests drug impaired driver – cocaine and cannabis found in vehicle

A 36-year-old St. John’s man was arrested by Bell Island RCMP for drug-impaired driving.

On Wednesday afternoon, while on patrol on Middleton Avenue, police stopped a vehicle traveling 112 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. The driver, who was suspended from driving, showed signs of drug impairment and was arrested. In the vehicle, small quantities of cannabis and cocaine were located. At the detachment, the man refused to submit to a drug influence evaluation.

He was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving and refusing to comply with a demand to complete a drug influence evaluation. He was also charged under the Highway Traffic Act for driving while suspended and operating a vehicle without insurance.

The vehicle was seized and impounded and the investigation is continuing.