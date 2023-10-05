RCMP arrest man after assaulting police officer

Donald King of Bay Roberts has been charged after assaulting a police officer. The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon when police went to his residence to arrest him on an outstanding arrest warrant in relation to charges of theft, failure to comply with release order, aggravated assault, breaking and entering, robbery and possession of a weapon.

When advised of his arrest, the 41-year-old assaulted a police officer and fled the residence through a window. Officers arrested him at a neighbouring property and he was taken into custody.

He will be back in court again later this week.