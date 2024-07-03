Raven KASTER miniboat has successfully landed in Portugal after 69 days at sea

A project that started in a Grade 8 classroom at Frank Roberts Junior High is making headlines once again.

The Raven KASTER miniboat has landed on a sandy beach in Portugal, sailing all the way from Ireland.

The miniboat was first recovered on a beach in Ireland in 2019 after it’s original launch here in Newfoundland and Labrador. Now, after 69 days at sea, the Raven KASTER has been recovered successfully.

The miniboat was prepared by the Grade 8 students of Frank Roberts Junior High with the help from the Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Raven KASTER was launched off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador in 2018, landing in Ireland 102 days later.

The miniboat has been recovered in Portugal and we’ll have more information on it’s next journey when that information becomes available.