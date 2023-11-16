News

Rattling Brook Bridge temporary closure and detour

Posted: November 16, 2023 3:05 pm
By Web Team


The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising that Rattling Brook Bridge on Route 93 (St. Catherine’s – Mitchell’s Brook) will be closed on Friday. The closure is necessary to facilitate the ongoing construction of the new bridge. The road is scheduled to close at 7:00 a.m. Friday and will reopen to traffic at 5:00 p.m.

A detour through Route 91 (Colinet) will be put in place and motorists are asked to reduce their speed, pay attention to traffic control, and travel cautiously through the community.

