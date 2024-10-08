Rain returns to the Province Wednesday, with heavy rain in the forecast for the Avalon Thursday

Wednesday will start dry for most areas across the Province but that will not last. Another area of low pressure will move in from the west and this will send rain across much of the region during the second half of the day. There is the potential that the Avalon will see very heavy rainfall from Wednesday night through Thursday. Current forecasts indicate over 50 mm is likely. I break the forecast down, and also talk a little about Hurricane Milton, in tonight’s edition of the NTV Evening News Hour.
- FREE streaming NTV+
- Home
- News
- Weather
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Contact
- Advertise
- Accessibility
- Search