Last year’s winner of the Targa Newfoundland road race Randy Pobst will be taking part once again this year.

Pobst has raced at every major track on the continent but says Targa is something special to him.

Pobst is not only the winner of the Targa race but has won several international awards also.

The eight day race takes racers from St. John’s to Leading Tickles. There is also a shorter, four day event.

The race takes place from September 12 to 19.