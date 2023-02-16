Rabbits perish in early-morning shed fire

Firefighters on scene of a shed fire on Colonial Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Firefighters made quick work of an early-morning fire that destroyed a small shed and killed two pet rabbits.

Fire crews were called to Colonial Street, in downtown St. John’s, at about 4:00 a.m. after receiving multiple calls alerting them to the blaze. When firefighters arrived on the scene smoke could be seen billowing from behind a row of houses. Limited access to rear gardens on the street forced crews to stretch a fire house through the front door of the home to get at the fire.

Ken Dinn, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, stated there was no threat to any homes, which is always of concern when responding to a fire downtown. The small shed, which reportedly housed two pet rabbits, was completely destroyed.

It took firefighters less than a half hour to douse the flames. The scene was then handed to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary for investigation.