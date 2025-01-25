Quin-Sea Fisheries withdraws from ASP

Quin-Sea Fisheries has withdrawn its membership with the Association of Seafood Producers (ASP), effective immediately.

In a news release, Quin-Sea says its decision comes after many months of a strained relationship with ASP, during which time Quin-Sea says ASP has been leading the industry down a negative and unproductive path.

In October, ASP started a legal proceeding against Quin-Sea at the Newfoundland and Labrador Labour Relations Board trying to force Quin-Sea to disclose its confidential sales records.

‘In the last 2 years of Quin-Sea’s involvement in membership and board governance, ASP has

shown that it is not primarily interested in developing our province’s incredible fishing

resources— it is not interested in getting MSC certification for our precious Lobster resource; it

is not interested in taking swift action to reform ASP’s own governance and by-laws; it is not

interested in engaging with its membership in a fair, transparent, and equitable way.’

Quin-Sea says they will continue to process the highest quality seafood while employing hundreds of

honest and hard working people, as an independent operation outside of ASP.

‘We will continue to purchase fish from harvesters at or above the fair market value price, as it has always done. Quin-Sea Fisheries is not the first company to have withdrawn its membership from this versionof ASP, and we do not expect to be the last.’