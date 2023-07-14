Queen Street Dinner Theatre opens for 25th anniversary

The Queen Street Dinner Theatre in Grand Falls-Windsor is opening this summer for its 25th anniversary. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
Colleen Lewis
Videojournalist/NTV News covering Central Newfoundland
About the AuthorColleen Lewis has been a journalist with NTV, since 2003. As part of the province's most-watched newscast for two decades, Colleen has provided coverage throughout the province that have appeared provincially and nationally. From the Badger flood, to significant trials, to the shifting political climate, Colleen has brought reliable coverage to viewers for over 20 years. Born in Bonne Bay, and raised in Deer Lake, she is also the Globe and Mail best-selling author of Mr. Big. A true crime which stayed on the national bestseller list for six straight weeks in the fall of 2015. She has freelanced for the CBC, and written articles for magazines including Canadian Geographic. Colleen volunteered in provincial politics through the early 1990's and went on to develop a small community newspaper in her hometown. From there, she entered the world of daily news at the Western Star. But for her, nurturing her family and caring for her community has been the greatest accomplishment so far.
You Might also like
-
Glovertown family living in Ottawa shares story of being caught in tornadoBy Bailey Howard — 4 hours ago
Residents of an Ottawa suburb had little time to react when a tornado touched down early Thursday afternoon, damaging homes and downing trees. Over 100 families were impacted by the tornado, including a family originally from Glovertown. Bailey Howard has their story.Post Views: 11
-
Jiffy Cabs launches new app for customersBy Becky Daley — 4 hours ago
While transportation is still an issue in the province, local cab companies are doing their best to get people from A to B. Becky Daley has the story.Post Views: 10
-
Concerns raised over flotation devices being ignoredBy Don Bradshaw — 4 hours ago
This weekend, as is the case on most weekends throughout the summer, thousands of people in this province will likely head out on the water for a day of fun and recreation. However, a search and rescue organization on the province’s west coast is issuing a warning this evening about partaking in such activities without taking all the necessary safety precautions. NTV’s Don Bradshaw picks up the story.Post Views: 13