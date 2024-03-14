News

Quadrangle works towards medical course around gender-affirming care in N.L.

Posted: March 14, 2024 7:45 pm
By Bailey Howard



video
play-sharp-fill

Quadrangle has released a preview of the results from its survey on 2slgbtqia+ Health Care ahead of the full report’s release later this month.

NTV’s Bailey Howard tells us more.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top Hide picture