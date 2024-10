The City of St. John’s is back with their free and inclusive event – the annual Pumpkin Walk!

You are invited to display your jack-o-lantern along the perimeter of The Loop in Bannerman Park and the festivities.

The Pumpkin Walk includes: music, a live DJ, performances throughout the evening, free hot chocolate, and more. Everyone is welcome to come and admire the display, and it is not necessary to bring a pumpkin.