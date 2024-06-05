Public Engagement Launched to Inform RNC Corporate Plan

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is working to develop a corporate plan that will be valid from 2025 to 2027 and is seeking feedback from the public through an online questionnaire.

Every three years, the RNC develops and publishes a corporate plan that outlines the goals and objectives the RNC hopes to achieve over each planning period.

The survey is available on engageNL and explores topics such as community trust and confidence, interactions with the police, and experiences with crime and victimization.

Written submissions are also being collected by mail and email.

Feedback is being accepted until June 28.