Public encouraged to participate in Long-Term Care and Personal Care Home Review Survey

Residents of Newfoundland and Labrador are encouraged to participate in a survey as part of a review of long-term care homes and personal care homes in the province. The review will identify opportunities and recommendations to improve the quality of care and quality of life of residents, enhance staff engagement and improve working conditions for staff.

Residents can participate in the Provincial Long-Term Care and Personal Care Home Review Survey here.

Participants will be asked to provide information on various topics, such as:

Their current involvement with long-term care homes and personal care homes;

Strengths and weaknesses of long-term care and personal care homes;

Challenges accessing homes; and

Suggestions for improvements.

The review is in addition to the work already underway by an expert panel that was launched in February 2023 to improve the quality and availability of long-term care.

The Provincial Government awarded a contract valued at $397,500 to MNP in 2023 to complete a comprehensive review of the services in Newfoundland and Labrador. This contract with MNP aligns with recommendations from Health Accord NL to help re-imagine health care in Newfoundland and Labrador.