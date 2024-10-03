PUB switches to winter blending in weekly fuel adjustment

Some fuel prices are down and others are up in the latest adjustment by the PUB.

Gasoline is down 2.3 cents per litre while diesel motor fuel on the Island jumped 2 cents and diesel motor fuel in western Labrador dropped 0.9 cents per litre.

When it comes to furnace oil heating fuel, there is an increase of 1.70 cents. Stove oil heating fuel on the Island decreased by 0.73 cents and dropped 0.89 cents in western areas of Labrador.

Propane heating fuel increased slightly by 0.3 cents.

Beginning this week, the changes to maximum prices reflect recent changes in not only market commodity prices but also the implementation of winter blending for diesel motor fuel and furnace oil heating fuel on the Island.

The next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Thursday, October 10.