Pruning operations to start this week in St. John’s

Starting Monday the City of St. John’s will be conducting roadside pruning operations. The operations will take place in the Larkhall Street and Groves Road area, Newfoundland Drive West, and Virginia Lake.

Pruning operations will be performed following arboricultural best practices. The purpose is to prune branches that create sightline issues or interfere with pedestrian or vehicular traffic. Motorists may experience traffic delays when work is being completed.

Work is expected to be completed on May 31.