Provincial Government to Participate in Grocery Innovations Canada

Representatives from the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology will join three companies from this province in Toronto at Grocery Innovations Canada from October 24 to 25.

Grocery Innovations Canada is the premier grocery and specialty food show in the country, giving local food and beverage producers access to over 4,500 buyers.

Companies at the event explore new markets, gather product information, find suppliers, and meet with buyers.

The companies attending this year are Collaskins, Land & Sea Pets and Jumping Bean Coffee.