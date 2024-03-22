Provincial Government Releases Personal Health Information Act Report

Tom Osborne, Minister of Health and Community Services, announced today that the second statutory review of the Personal Health Information Act is complete. The Department of Health and Community Services engaged INQ Consulting to assist with a statutory review of the Act to assess whether there should be changes to modernize the Act. A statutory review committee was established with representatives from INQ Consulting and officials from the Department of Health and Community Services.

The report outlines recommendations in the following areas:

Privacy protections

Access to health data and interoperability

Data and innovation

Monitoring and oversight

Consent

Literacy and Social license

The committee’s report is available at www.phiareviewnl.ca. The recommendations outlined in the report are currently being reviewed by the department.