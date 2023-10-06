Provincial Government partners with credit unions to assist small businesses

The Provincial Government has partnered with credit unions throughout the province to assist small businesses with growth and expansion.

The Small Business Loan Guarantee Pilot Program will provide loan guarantees for term loans issued by credit unions under their existing loan programs. The Provincial Government will issue guarantees up to $5 million in total.

Program details, eligibility requirements and information on the application process are available at all credit unions in Newfoundland and Labrador. Eight credit unions across the province are participating in the two-year pilot project.