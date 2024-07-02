Provincial Government and Tourism Industry Express Frustration over Further Delays to Marine Atlantic’s Argentia Service

The provincial government and Hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador have issued a joint statement regarding Marine Atlantic’s announcement that the Argentia service will be delayed until July 10.

The statement reads that it is unacceptable for the transportation link to be inoperable during the peak tourism season. Businesses are incurring significant losses due to cancellations from the rerouting of passengers from Argentia to Port aux Basques.

The compressed schedule on the Port aux Basques service has allowed for Argentia traffic to be accommodated as temporary relief to the situation. This approach, however, is not sustainable and the added pressure on Marine Atlantic’s fleet and human resources may strain and negatively impact the Port aux Basques service, as well.

A meeting has been requested with federal Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez, the Ala’suinu’s owner, Stena North Sea Limited, as well as Marine Atlantic.