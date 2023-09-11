Provincial first responder warm line up and running

Lifewise NL provides mental health peer support to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador.

In May, they announced a pilot project in conjunction with the Provincial Government for first responders. This first responder warm line will be accessible from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. 7 days a week. The lines will be staffed by first responders who are trained in peer support and have their own experiences of mental health and addictions.

While Lifewise NL has a number of peer support options, this warm line will be specifically for first responders.

The number for the first responder warm line is: 1-709-237-4180.

