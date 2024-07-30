Provincial and federal governments support Rural Economic Development in St. Anthony

Today, the province announced a contribution of $205,472 for three community-based projects in St. Anthony. Ottawa also announced total investments of $379,089. These investments will help renovate and expand a multi-use trail, improve capabilities for yielding fresh, locally grown produce in the region and develop visitor capacity at the St. Anthony Marina.

Today’s announcement demonstrates the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and Government of Canada’s commitment to strengthening rural communities by enticing residents and visitors to stay longer and expanding the region’s tourism ecosystem.