Provincial and federal governments support Rural Economic Development in St. Anthony

Today, the province announced a contribution of $205,472 for three community-based projects in St. Anthony. Ottawa also announced total investments of $379,089. These investments will help renovate and expand a multi-use trail, improve capabilities for yielding fresh, locally grown produce in the region and develop visitor capacity at the St. Anthony Marina.

Todayā€™s announcement demonstrates the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and Government of Canadaā€™s commitment to strengthening rural communities by enticing residents and visitors to stay longer and expanding the regionā€™s tourism ecosystem.