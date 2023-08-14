Provincial and federal governments make investments in western Newfoundland

The Great Northern Peninsula and the province’s west coast are home to some of the most stunning vistas and unique attractions in the province. This morning, the provincial and federal governments made significant investments in the region to help them realize their tourism potential, create new opportunities and advance the industry.

Today, federal minister Gudie Hutchings announced total investments of $2,196,768 for seven tourism-related projects in the region. Meanwhile, Premier Andrew Furey announced provincial investments totalling $547,795.

These investments will help upgrade accommodations, host events and festivals, market the region, and develop new world-class attractions.

“Atlantic Canada’s tourism sector is not just a key contributor to the Canadian economy – it is a driving force for many small communities,” says Hutchings. “Our region’s unrivaled beauty and warm hospitality play an important role in creating community pride and shaping the experiences of residents and visitors. Today’s investments will help strengthen our tourism industry and create new opportunities for our communities.”