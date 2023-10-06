Provincial and federal governments make investment in Broadening Horizons

The provincial and federal governments have invested to help Broadening Horizons renovate and enhance their existing training and recycling facility.

Andrew Parsons, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, announced an investment of $59,133 in a non-repayable contribution from the Regional Development Fund to assist with their renovations to promote greening and diversity. The federal government has also contributed $531,393 in support.

Serving the Town of Gander and surrounding area, Broadening Horizons operates as a not-for-profit recycling facility, promoting the reuse of recyclable materials while educating residents on the positive environmental impacts of recycling. This social enterprise also operates a pre-employment training facility for individuals with diverse abilities. Program participants work directly in various management and processing positions within the recycling facility, often moving into permanent positions in the broader community as a result of the skills and experience attained.

“We recognize the innovative efforts of existing social enterprises, such as Broadening Horizons, and we are pleased to contribute funding that will provide clients with valuable work experience and inclusion opportunities,” says Minister Parsons. “Our department is committed to promoting the creation of new social enterprises and supporting those that already exist, helping ensure our province can realize the social and economic benefits they bring to communities and regions.”

