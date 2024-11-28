Province-wide Virtual Primary Health-Care appointments available to eligible individuals

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is offering provincial virtual primary care services to individuals who do not have a primary care provider (family physician or nurse practitioner) and have registered with Patient Connect NL. Virtual primary care is an additional service option that can provide diagnosis and treatment for numerous common illnesses with the use of innovative technology.

Since its introduction in November 2023, over 17,500 people have attended nearly 19,000 virtual appointments through provincial virtual care services, which are offered by third-party provider Teladoc Health Canada.

“Virtual primary care is one of the tools within our health-care system, and the addition of this digital solution is an option for individuals without immediate access to primary care,” said Dr. Jared Butler, physician lead, primary care Strategic Health Network and family physician at NL Health Services. “While not a substitute for an in-person visit, family physicians and nurse practitioners delivering virtual primary care can diagnose and treat numerous common illnesses, order diagnostic tests and imaging, manage and monitor ongoing chronic problems for new or worsening symptoms, prescribe medications, and refer patients when required for additional support related to complex medical issues.”

With provincial virtual primary care, users can access primary health care via phone, mobile app or computer, allowing them to promptly schedule appointments with Canadian-based family physicians and nurse practitioners who are licensed to practice in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“Virtual care uses technology to facilitate remote health appointments and consultations between patients and their health-care providers,” says Stephen Greene, vice president for digital health and chief information officer at NL Health Services. “By leveraging technology, we can bridge gaps in health-care access and provide safe, timely and high-quality support to those in need.”

To be eligible for provincial virtual primary care services, individuals must:

not have a family doctor or nurse practitioner;

be signed up for Patient Connect NL; and

have a valid MCP number.

Patient Connect NL is the provincial list for those waiting to be connected to a primary care provider. Registration can be completed online at patientconnect.nlchi.nl.ca, or by phone at 1-833-913-4679.

NL Health Services routinely issues letters through regular mail to new people added to the provincial waitlist with instructions on how to access provincial virtual primary care. Those who have already registered on Patient Connect NL, have not yet been assigned a family doctor or nurse practitioner, and have not yet received or misplaced their letter, can call 1-833-913-4679 to confirm their eligibility for this service and receive instructions on how to access it. Provincial virtual primary care services will remain available to individuals until they are assigned a family doctor or nurse practitioner.