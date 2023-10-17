Province Unveils Child Care Demand Portal

The provincial government has announced that the Child Care Demand Portal is now available.

The portal will be used to assess and understand the current demand for child care services in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Families or caregivers seeking child care are asked to visit the portal and input information regarding current child care needs. The portal will collect information including the age range of the child, the type of care required and whether the child is currently on a waitlist.

Information gathered will assist the department in deciding where space creation is needed most and will guide plans for targeted space creation.

The portal also provides an avenue for parents to be able to submit information if they suspect a regulated or unregulated child care service is not adhering to the Child Care Act and regulations.