Province to phase out 1.6 km bussing rule

Late Friday, August 4, 2023 the Registered Nurses’ Union Newfoundland & Labrador (RNU) signed a 4-year retention and stabilization contract with government on behalf of all Registered Nurses (RN) and Nurse Practitioners (NP).

“RNs and NPs have been on the frontlines holding things together, while being without a contract since June 2022. They have shown up and they have delivered excellent health care,” said Yvette Coffey, President of RNU. “I am proud to have brought their concerns forward and to have delivered a good contract that provides a stable foundation to build a better healthcare system that recognizes, values, and supports our members.”

The contract delivers an adjusted and improved salary step system for RNs and an entirely new salary grid and step system for NPs. This translates to an immediate salary increase for both RNs and NPs.

“I am appreciative of Ministers Coady, Osborne, and Premier Furey, who have demonstrated a willingness to work with us to deliver a contract that demonstrates a commitment to RNs and NPs, which will have a positive impact on the delivery of care to the people of NL,” said Coffey.

On signing, members will receive a $2000 signing bonus, and full-time permanent members will receive an additional annual bonus of $5000 for each year of the contract.

Other incentives include a long-term service premium that recognizes the many years of dedication by members of RNU. Under the terms of the agreement members will also see a 2% increase in salary for each of the four years of the contract.

Another significant win in the contract was the negotiation of a separate salary grid for NPs that place them on par with the rest of Atlantic Canada. RNU was also able to negotiate fairer compensation for work completing MAID.

“Our NPs have the largest scope of practice in all the country. They provide invaluable work and help alleviate pressures in our ERs, Primary health care, Long-term care, Community health, and in-patient services,” said Coffey. “NPs told us compensation was the number one priority for this round of bargaining and I am pleased we were able to deliver.”

Despite the gains made in this contract, there are still areas demanding immediate attention from government.

“There remains a high level of concern about safety in the workplace. Every second day a RN or NP is making a claim to workers compensation for injuries sustained on the job,” said Coffey. “People must be safe at work.”

Healthcare workers face the highest incidence of violence in the workplace. RNU continues to work with Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour (NLFL) and other healthcare unions to push for a Health Sector Safety Council. There are 750 RN/NP vacancies, as well as a shortage of other healthcare providers, including LPNs, Family Physicians, Respiratory Therapists, Social Workers, Psychologists, etc. RNU is working with government and employers to ensure a stable workforce for our healthcare system.

Other areas identified as needing more attention include improving the work-life balance of RNs and NP, supporting Nurse Practitioners and their ability to lead Community Care Teams, and a concrete, definitive move away from private agency nursing to real, stable investment in public healthcare.

“RNs and NPs have voted over 80% in favour of this contract. I am appreciative of the confidence members have put into their union, and I am proud of the negotiating team. We have a foundation on which to strengthen our workplaces and the public healthcare system.”

NTV News will have more details on the agreement tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.