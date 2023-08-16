Province to host Health Care Action Update

Provincial health minister Tom Osborne will host a Health Care Action update tomorrow to discuss the recommendations of the provincial surgical backlog task force. Osborne will be joined by Dr. Pat Parfrey, Deputy Minister of Health Transformation, and Cassie Chisholm, Vice President – Transformation (Health Systems), Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services.
The availability will take place in Media Centre, East Block, Confederation Building at 11:30 a.m. NTV’s legislative reporter Ben Cleary will be there and have all the details on the NTV Evening Newshour.