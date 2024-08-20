Province reminding families about use of Personal Electronic Devices in schools

As the use of cell phones during instructional time does not support optimal learning environments for students and with back to school season fast approaching, Krista Lynn Howell, Minister of Education, is encouraging parents, guardians and families to have thoughtful discussions with their children and teenagers about the use of cell phones in K-12 schools.

Families in K-6 schools are reminded that students are not permitted to use their cell phones in classrooms except in circumstances where their use is required to support the documented learning needs of individual students in accordance with the NLSchools Acceptable Use of Technology Policy.

In addition, schools across the province have their own acceptable use of technology procedures, which may set out further measures to address the appropriate use of personal electronic devices. The Conseil scolaire francophone de Terre Neuve et Labrador has the authority to make policy for Francophone schools.

The Department of Education is drafting a new personal electronic device policy to support students and teachers which will consider increasing restrictions on the use of personal electronic devices, including the use of cell phones in schools. In September, school communities will be consulted on the draft policy. Feedback will be considered before the new policy is adopted.