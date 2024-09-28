Province releases survey for public system nurse practitioners

The province has collaborated with the Registered Nurses’ Union of Newfoundland and Labrador, and NL Health Services, has launched an online survey to gather feedback from nurse practitioners working in the province’s health system.

The results from the surveys will inform recommendations to improve career opportunities for nurse practitioners in Newfoundland and Labrador.

A survey for nurse practitioner students is also being launched. Nurse practitioners and students will be asked questions related to:

Improving access to health services

Reporting structures

Enabling opportunities for nurse practitioners to develop additional competencies

Enhancing opportunities for leadership and autonomy

The surveys will be available to complete via survey links that will be sent by the Registered Nurses Union to its members.