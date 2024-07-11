Province releases shelter standards, Minister Fred Hutton addressing media this morning

The provincial government today released Standards for Serving People Experiencing Homelessness in Shelters Throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. Developed by OrgCode Consulting following extensive and in-depth consultations with individuals, organizations and community partners, these standards will apply to all emergency shelters that receive Provincial Government funding.

The standards emphasize three key aspects for providing shelter:

Quality and safe operations that ensure basic needs are met.

Lowering barriers to shelter access.

The need to be housing-focused and support those in shelter to secure more stable housing options.

The standards cover a wide range of shelter operations and requirements, including:

Accessing shelter services and supports, including intake and admission, maintaining a housing focus in operations and staff ratios.

Basic needs and services, including beds, access to hygiene supplies and clothing, food and nutrition.

Health and safety, including competencies and training requirements for staff, providing a secure environment, bed checks, maintenance, cleaning and pest control.

Administration and accountability, including staff and organization codes of conduct, incident reporting, confidentiality and personal privacy.

In developing these standards, OrgCode Consulting engaged with individuals with lived or living experience with homelessness, shelter staff (non-profit and private operators), as well as a steering committee comprised of community sector partners, Indigenous partners, staff with End Homelessness St. John’s and the Community Advisory Board. OrgCode also consulted with the City of St. John’s Planning, Engineering and Regulatory Services Department, NL Health Services and staff with NL Housing. The resulting standards reflects these consultations and industry best-practices.

