Province rectifying teachers’ pay after ‘serious problem’ distributing payroll

A government error resulted in the province’s teachers not getting paid on time this week.

Finance Minister Siobhan Coady released a statement saying the problem is being fixed.

“There was a serious problem last evening with the distribution of teachers’ payroll that is being immediately rectified today,” the minister said. “In some cases, it has already been resolved and payments received.

“Last evening the file for teachers’ payroll did not load to banks and therefore payments were not made overnight. We apologize. This was an unusual circumstance and an investigation is underway to ensure this does not ever happen again.”