Province recognizing Day for the Eradication of Poverty

Today, October 17th marks International Day for the Eradication of Poverty day established by the United Nations to promote understanding and dialogue between people living in poverty and the wider society. The province joins global communities and partners in recognizing and reaffirming solidarities and commitments to address and eradicate poverty and all forms of discrimination and inequality.

This year’s theme, Ending Social and Institutional Maltreatment Acting together for just, peaceful and inclusive societies, highlights the maltreatment experienced by people living in poverty, and considers ways to act together to promote just, peaceful and inclusive societies. This dimension of poverty is often hidden and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador acknowledges and is working to address the discrimination, judgement and stigma often faced by people living in poverty. The Provincial Government’s Poverty Reduction Plan was developed based on engagement with people with lived experience.

The province recognizes the high cost of living has created challenging times, not just in Newfoundland and Labrador but around the world. The Poverty Reduction Plan focuses on improving the overall well-being of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, particularly those experiencing poverty.

Now in its second year, the Poverty Reduction Plan is focused on addressing childhood poverty, encouraging meaningful, sustainable employment, improving incomes and seniors’ well-being. The plan includes:

An expanded Prenatal and Early Childhood Nutrition Supplement which now provides $150 a month to low-income families during pregnancy and with children up to age of five.

A 300 per cent increase to the Newfoundland and Labrador Child Benefit.

Additional funding for school food programs, with the goal of every child from Pre-K to Grade 9 having access to healthy food in school.

Continuation of the Employment Stability Pilot Project province wide, which is helping more people receiving Income Support better attach to the workforce by providing incentives to maintain employment.

$3.5 million this year for the Working Opportunities Program, to provide enhanced programming to train and connect non-employment-insurance-eligible individuals to employment.

Continuous improvement and streamlining of the Income Support program, to bring it closer to a basic income.

Implementing a Targeted Basic Income for people aged 60-64 receiving Income Support, as well as receiving supportive services and/or financial assistance through NL Health Services’ Community Supports Program.

The Seniors Health and Well-Being Plan, which includes enhanced financial supports to improve seniors’ well-being and support healthy aging.

The Provincial Government remains committed to preventing, reducing and alleviating poverty by empowering and supporting people across the lifespan.