Province Provides Update on Tourism Season

Posted: October 26, 2024 9:51 am
By Web Team

Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation Steve Crocker met with provincial tourism leaders for the biannual Tourism Leadership Summit.

The group of tourism leaders meets in the fall and spring each year to collaborate on the industry’s progress and ways to address industry challenges.

Last year the tourism industry officially reached recovery reaching tourism visitation numbers from pre-pandemic 2019.

Air services have increased significantly with a 21 per cent capacity boost compared to 2023. 

