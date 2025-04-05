Province provides update on renewable energy projects

The provincial government has extended the Crown lands reserve to Aug. 31 and the overall wind energy land reserve has been reduced by 132,733 hectares to 381,676 hectares. It was anticipated that as the companies continued work on proposed projects, the amount of Crown lands required would likely change.

Two companies have had Crown lands reserves reduced, upon their request – EverWind NL Company (EverWind), and Toqlukuti’k Wind and Hydrogen Ltd. (TQK). Everwind has had its Crown land reserve reduced by 79,923 hectares to 188,396 hectares. TQK has had its Crown land reserve reduced by 52,810 hectares to 54,777 hectares.

Adjusting the Crown lands reserve allows the province and proponents to be more responsive to changing markets. Crown lands no longer being reserved for wind-hydrogen projects will be available for other potential land users.

Extending the Crown lands reserve also allows proponents more time to secure agreements with investors and continue with pre-development work.

Six companies are pursuing wind-hydrogen projects in the province: EverWind NL Company, Exploits Valley Renewable Energy Corporation, Toqlukuti’k Wind and Hydrogen, World Energy GH2 Ltd., Argentia Renewables LP, and North Atlantic Refining Limited

“We continue to work with companies as they finalize project plans and land area. Enabling a new provincial green hydrogen production industry has the potential to increase jobs and provide clean, renewable energy the world needs,” says Andrew Parsons, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology.