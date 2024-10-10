Province mourns the loss of Stirling family matriarch, Judy Stirling

NTV News would like to express our most heartfelt condolences at the news of Judy Stirling’s passing.

Judy’s radiant presence lit up every room. Her passing leaves a void, but her legacy of love, laughter, and compassion endures. We’ll cherish memories of her sparkling eyes, generous heart, and unwavering optimism.

Jesse Stirling wrote on social media “Forever in my heart, my beloved mother. Your love, wisdom, and warmth will always guide me. I miss you deeply, but I carry your spirit with me every day. Until we meet again.”

Lydia McLaughlin wrote “We are heart broken but we know she’s dancing with Jesus. Fairydust, confetti bombs and crowns like heaven has never seen before. What’s in the cat is in the kitten and I promise to continue to make you proud.”