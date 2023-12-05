News

Province looks to expand cell service

Posted: December 5, 2023 8:10 am
By Web Team


The province is looking to address gaps and deficiencies in cellular service infrastructure across the province by issuing a Call for Proposals to cellular providers.

This follows an Expression of Interest from communities who wish to be considered for improved cellular service. A community list will be given to service providers interested in submitting proposals.

The list of communities will be reviewed and technical commentary provided on solution feasibility and the potential of enhancing coverage in the noted areas.

Post Views: 59

Scroll to top