Province issues ride-sharing licence to Uber

It’s confirmed. The provincial government has issued a ride-sharing service licence to Uber.

Uber is actively reaching out to potential drivers and has indicated that it expects to launch ride-sharing services within the province later this spring.

The province first announced the introduction of a provincial approach to ride sharing last October. Legislative amendments to permit ride-sharing services to operate within the province came into effect on Dec. 21.

Uber is an American multinational company that provides ride-sharing services, courier, food delivery and freight transport. It operates in about 70 countries and over 10,000 cities throughout the world. It’s believed to have over 150 million active users and six million active drivers and couriers.

