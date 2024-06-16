Province cautions residents against fraudulent nomination and endorsement certificates

The province is cautioning the public concerning the circulation of fraudulent documents that claim to be issued by the department’s Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism.
These fraudulent documents may include:
- Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Nominee Program (NLPNP) nomination certificates.
- Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP) endorsement certificates.
- Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program (AIPP) endorsement certificates.
- Letters of support for work permits from the Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism or the provincial Department of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills.
How to identify genuine documents and protect yourself from fraudulent activity.
- The Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism always emails NLPNP nomination and AIP endorsement certificates as password-protected PDFs.
- As an applicant to a provincial immigration program, create your own profile under the Immigration Accelerator using your personal email and password. Login details should not be shared with others, including immigration consultants, recruiters and other third parties.
- If a third party has created an Immigration Accelerator account in your name, obtain your log-in details from them and ensure that you verify all documents.
- If you would like to change/update your email address used for your Immigration Accelerator account, please contact [email protected] or [email protected].
- All Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism programs are free. The office does not request any payments, including Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada fees such as the Right of Permanent Residence Fee. All office certificates and letters are issued free of cost.
- The office offers free navigation services for individuals considering applying to the NLPNP or AIP. To access support, please contact [email protected] to be connect to a Navigator.