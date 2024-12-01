Province announces support for Virtual Marine

The province has announced support totalling $488,000 to assist Virtual Marine with its Machine Learning Project. The investment leverages other contributions from investors and the company, for a total project investment of $977,000.

Funding will be used for computers, simulators and software licencing, as well as salaries.

Virtual Marine provides simulator-based training for small vessel and ice management operations.

Virtual Marine has already implemented adaptive training algorithms in some of its training systems and aims to make adaptive training a core feature for all its simulators.