Province announces support for a statue in honour of Gordon Pinsent

The province announced support today for a new statue that the Town of Grand Falls-Windsor is commissioning as a tribute to the late Gordon Pinsent. Government will provide $210,000 for the statue’s creation and installation in the Grand Falls-Windsor area, creating a tribute to Pinsent’s incredible accomplishments and impact on the arts and cultural sector in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Gordon Pinsent remains one of the province’s most prolific actors and writers. He was much beloved, not just in Newfoundland and Labrador, but across Canada and the world. He passed away on Feb. 25, 2023.

“In early 2023, we lost our very own Rowdyman, the incomparable Gordon Pinsent,” says Furey. “His contributions to this province and our arts and cultural sector were tremendous. By creating a statue in his honour in Grand Falls-Windsor, we celebrate Gordon’s life and his brilliance and we will ensure that his contributions to the arts are remembered forever.”