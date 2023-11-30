Province announces new task force to address homelessness in N.L.

Premier Andrew Furey has announced the formation of a new task force to address homelessness in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This comes as concerns have been raised for those who are living in tents in Bannerman Park, as the winter months approach.

Minister John Abbott says this is part of the need to act immediately on the issue of homelessness in the province. He says the discussions today show there is lot of miscommunication around what is happening at the Tent City, and says this task force will help clarify information, and resources available. Abbott lists the available supports including NL housing, shelters, etc

St. John’s Mayor Danny Breen says the task force is about governments and stakeholders being aligned.