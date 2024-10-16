Province Announces King’s Counsel Appointments

The province has announced the newest appointments to the King’s Counsel by the Lieutenant Governor in Council.

The honorary title of King’s Counsel recognizes senior lawyers for exceptional merit and contribution to the legal profession. These lawyers have served a minimum of 10 years as a member of the bar, have gained the respect of the legal community and are in good standing with the Law Society of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Appointments are made after consultation with the Legal Appointments Board as outlined in the King’s Counsel Act.

Those appointed to King’s Counsel are Frederick J. Constantine, Annette M. Conway, Justin S. C. Mellor, Regan P. O’Dea, Kathleen O’Reilly, Griffith D. Roberts, Allison M. Whelan and Denise Woodrow. Biographies of each appointee can be found in the backgrounder below.

“This designation is a symbol reserved for those who have truly demonstrated their exceptional commitment to their community and the legal profession. I look forward to their future contributions to our province,” says Bernard Davis, Minister of Justice and Public Safety.