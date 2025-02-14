Province announces increase to the minimum wage

The province has announced a $0.40 increase to the minimum wage rate, effective April 1, in accordance with Newfoundland and Labrador’s Labour Standards Regulations.

As of April 1, the minimum wage will be $16 per hour. The minimum overtime wage rate will increase to $24.00. This annual increase is required under the Labour Standards Regulations and is based on the percentage change in the National Consumer Price Index.

The most recent increase to the minimum wage rate of $0.60 occurred on April 1, 2024, bringing the minimum wage rate to $15.60 per hour.

“This increase is part of our commitment to regularly monitor the minimum wage in the province and ensure it remains relevant, responsive and comparable to other provinces in the country,” says labour minister Lisa Dempster.