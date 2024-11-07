Province announces funding for digital stethoscope phone app ‘Stethophone’

Energy Minister Andrew Parsons announced $380,000 in funding for Sparrow BioAcoustics Inc. to support the completion of its final proof of concept for its digital stethoscope phone app.

The company’s app, called Stethophone, turns any smartphone into a medical-grade cardiac scanner, thereby enabling fast, convenient and effective early detection of common cardiac diseases. The app is approved for use by both doctors and the public in Canada and the U.S., which represents an industry first for smartphone stethoscope products, and is currently available for use in Apple smartphones.

The Provincial Government’s investment helps to leverage a $349,000 investment from Sparrow BioAcoustics and a $500,000 investment from ACOA for total project funding of $1,229,000.