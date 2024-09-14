Province and Hospitality NL concerned about possible Air Canada strike

The provincial government and Hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador are urging Air Canada and the Air Line Pilots Association to work together to avoid a pilot’s strike. Pilots could go on strike as early as next week.

Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation Steve Crocker and Chief Executive Officer of Hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador Craig Foley issued a joint statement that says a strike could be catastrophic for our concluding summer season and upcoming shoulder season.

Passengers are already receiving notifications of potential flight cancellations. Air Canada brings a significant volume of travellers to the province.

The statement calls on the federal government to do everything in its power to intervene to prevent the need for strike action.