Province accepting applications for 2024 RISE Awards

Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Research Inspired Student Enrichment (RISE) Awards program. The RISE Awards will be given to up to 15 Level II high school students who demonstrate academic excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The provincial government is providing up to $256,000 for tuition, accommodations and a travel stipend for recipients to participate in renowned STEM enrichment programs. The award recipients will attend one of three research-related enrichment programs:

The Research Science Institute, located at Massachusetts Institute of Technology;

The Boston Leadership Institute, located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; or

The Da Vinci Engineering Enrichment Program, located at the University of Toronto.

The application deadline is Thursday, Dec. 14 for eligible students completing Level II by June 2024. Further details on the research-related enrichment programs, awards structure, and eligibility criteria are available online (www.gov.nl.ca/riseawards). The process to be selected for the RISE Awards is competitive. It includes an assessment of academic achievement, as well as written essays in which applicants must highlight plans for future study, career and research interests, and how those interests are relevant to Newfoundland and Labrador