Protesters rally in St. John’s against World Energy GH2 project

About a dozen people gathered at the John Cabot Building in St. John’s Friday to protest the proposed World Energy GH2 massive wind-to-hydrogen mega-project on the Port au Port Peninsula.

The Council of Canadians Avalon/NL Chapter and the Social Justic Co-op of Newfoundlad and Labrador held the rally.

The group is opposed to the unprecendented project, which is aims to erect 164 giant wind turbines in the Codroy and Angiulle Mountain areas. Protesters say it would have devastating impacts on residents and wildlife on the Port au Port Peninsula, which, they point out, has a unique and fragile ecosystem and is home to more than 4,000 Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

They say the provincial government and World Energy group are actively promoting the project on a false pretext of transitioning to “green” energy, but that it will result in the very opposite — ravaging the environment and decimating livelihoods.

Protesters are calling for a federal impact assessment to provide independent input and full public participation — exactly what the Port au Port Environmental Transparency Committee has been asking for since the announcement.